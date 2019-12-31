Pictures: Golfer Shane Lowry supports Laois school fundraiser

A pin flag signed by Irish golfing legend Shane Lowry was the main feature of a special auction which took place as part of a fundraising event for Clonenagh National School, Mountrath in Laois.

The principal of the school Melissa Honner is the sister of Wendy Lowry who is married to the Offaly golf legend.

An unprecedented crowd of over 150 people participated in the 6km Family Fun Run/Walk in Coolrain village on Saturday, December 28, which was the initial part of an all-day fundraising event for the school.

The runners and walkers enjoyed the lovely dry conditions and the beautiful countryside close to the Slieve Bloom mountains.

The run was followed by great excitement as the convoy of tractors of all sizes and differing vintages left Coolrain village and headed off around the countryside on the Annual Tractor Run.

The day finished on a high with the monster auction in Sheeran’s Pub, Coolrain, where many items were auctioned.

The most exciting lot was a pin flag from The 2019 Open signed by the winner Shane Lowry. A number of bids were received on the flag ahead of the auction and on the night and the winning bid of €1,300 came from Lar Hogan, Sheeran's Pub Coolrain.

Organisers were delighted with how the event went and with the money raised. They would like to thank everyone for their support, with a much higher number on the run/walk than last year.

Clonenagh National School would like to thank everyone who helped to make the day such a great success and all of those who donated to the auction.

In addition, the organisers would like to thank a number of local businesses who supported the event: Spar, Eddie Phelan’s Restaurant, Cosy Café, Telfords, Keegan’s Butchers, CJ Sheeran, De Barbers, JT Barbers, Celine’s Hair Salon, Aidan Byrne, Conroy’s Pharmacy, Centra, Brilliant Royal Chinese Restaurant (all Mountrath), Glanbia (Castlecomer), Tom Hargroves (Laois team), Castle Durrow, McEvoy’s Restaurant (Abbeyleix), Clarke’s Pharmacy (Rathdowney), The Card Stand (Rathdowney), Peavoy Financial Planning (Portlaoise) and Coolrain Concrete.