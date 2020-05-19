PHOTOS: Stunning images of Laois snapped by Leinster Express readers within 5km of home

River Barrow at dawn, by Thomas Weight, Portarlington.

Budding trees at dawn in Portarlington, by Thomas Weight.

Old barn at Keyes Cross, Ballycarnan by Lorraine Harmsworth.

Farm buildings in Ballycarnan, by Lorraine Harmsworth.

Irish red setters out for a walk on Cullahill Mountain, by Kirsty Lewis.

Little bluebell Abbie in Portarlington, phographed by her mother Ursula Cassidy.

St Paul's Church, Emo, by Pauline Hyland Conlan, Coolbanagher.

Heywood Gardens, photo by Anne Drury from Ballinakill.

A curious cow in Capard Woods Rosenallis, photo by Jane Maxwell.

A field of rapeseed by Feena Bermingham on the family farm near The Rock, Mountmellick

Dysart Woods by Mary Greene, Ratheniska

Jack and Lorcan Scully walking in woods in Ballinakill, by Leanne Scully.

Zeus, Otis and Ozzy on Hill 60, Mountmellick, photographed by their owner Martin Morris.

The garden of Frank and Phil Dormer, Dromagh, Crettyard, sent by Sharon Dormer who sends them love from her, son-in-law John, Ciarán, Laura and Maeve in Cork.

Bee photographed by Liz Poustie on her walk from Ballytarsna, Abbeyleix through Blackhill Woods.

The Cathole Falls in the Slieve Blooms, photographed by Kiahara Dempsey.

Shadow the dog enjoying nature in his field at home in Durrow, snapped by his owner Elaine Slattery.

St Joseph's Church in Mountmellick, by Diana Stanaitiene.

Aisling Daly took this photo in Borris-in-Ossory.

The dawn view in Rathdowney for Tanya Samblin as she was leaving for work.

Morning shadow on the cherry blossoms, by Breda Ladd, Summerhill, Portlaoise.

Anna Clancy from Timahoe enjoying the round tower every evening on her walk, photographed by Grainne Clancy.

A photo by Ailbhe Martin of a nest of eggs in her garden in Ardán Glas, Portlaoise.

Liz Poustie's photo on her walk from Abbeyleix to Blackhill Woods.