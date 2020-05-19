GALLERY:
PHOTOS: Stunning images of Laois snapped by Leinster Express readers within 5km of home
The Leinster Express readers are an artistic bunch, and Laois has incredible beauty hidden around every corner, judging by these stunning photographs you have sent us.
We asked our readers to send in their photos while out walking within 5km of home during the Covid-19 restrictions.
Here is the latest selection that was printed in the May 12 issue.
See this week's for more beautiful photos of our county!
Email your favourite photo, giving your name, location to pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com
