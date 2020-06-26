COSTA DEL SOD 2: Your Laois bog photos

We recently asked you our Laois readers to send us in your photos working on the bog, and you delivered in shed loads!

Drawing home the turf from the bog was one of the few reasons people were exempt from the Covid-19 2km and subsequent 5km restrictions.

With the brilliant sun of the past month, your photos have captured memories to treasure always, with many children clearly loving their time working hard to bring home their family's winter fuel.

Scroll through Week 2 of our photos.





























Here is a selection from week 1.