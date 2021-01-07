GALLERY
SNOWY LAOIS: Readers' 5km snow photos around the county #SNEACHTA #INPICTURES #SNOW
Yay! It snowed all over Laois and you are taking amazing sneactha photos!
We put the callout this morning Thursday, January 7 for readers photos and we are getting snowed under by lovely pictures!
Here is the first selection, keep sending them - don't forget to have fun first - to pictures2leinsterexpress@gmail.com
Important: State your location in Laois and full names of people in the photo, and who took them. SWIPE THROUGH THE GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE THE FIRST PICTURES SUBMITTED.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on