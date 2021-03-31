PHOTOS: Dumped rubbish cleared by rural Laois residents

All around Laois residents are out cleaning up ditches and roadsides of dumped rubbish.

These photos show just one cleanup completed by the residents on the outskirts of Mountmellick, near the Tullamore road.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns has thanked the residents who among many more groups are getting the gloves on and tackling the scourge of litter and household rubbish dumped near their doorsteps.

"The committee would like to thank the residents/volunteers from Dernacart, Garrymore, Kilcavan area for taking on the "adopt an area to clean near you" 19 bags were collected.

"They are the 13th group to do this since we put up the post in early March. If any other areas want to do the same please contact us and we can arrange bags pickers etc. All across Laois these clean ups are happening. Keep up the good work everyone. Dumpers beware you are been watched," Mountmellick Tidy Towns say.

Equipment to clear litter is being supplied by Laois County Council's environment department via Laois tidy towns groups. The bags of waste will be collected free of charge by the council and brought to landfill.