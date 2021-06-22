IN PICTURES: Winners galore at Portarlington Golf club open week

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Portarlington Golf club held their open week last week and there were no shortage of members and visitors in the winners enclosure.

With the course looking its brilliant best, golfers of all levels took to the fairways in Garryhinch for a superb week of competitions.

The club were delighted with the numbers that played during the week of events and would like to thank everyone that supported them in their flagship week of the year.

See our gallery of pictures from the socially distanced winners presentations.

