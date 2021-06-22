IN PICTURES: Winners galore at Portarlington Golf club open week

Portarlington Golf club held their open week last week and there were no shortage of members and visitors in the winners enclosure.
With the course looking its brilliant best, golfers of all levels took to the fairways in Garryhinch for a superb week of competitions.
The club were delighted with the numbers that played during the week of events and would like to thank everyone that supported them in their flagship week of the year.
See our gallery of pictures from the socially distanced winners presentations.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.