In Pictures : Spectacular sunset shots in resplendent Laois

The late summer weather has provided a splendid opportunity for snappers to get the camera out and capture some lovely shots.
Among them was Dan Fitzpatrick from Abbeyleix who took these to great sunset pictures at Grantstown Lake in Ballacolla.
Well done Dan on the spectacularly beautiful Laois scene you photographed. Scroll through to see the two pictures Dan sent into the Leinster Express.
