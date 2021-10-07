In PICTURES : Living Laois history at Ballyadams Castle

The Laois Public Participation Network (PPN) were delighted to hold a Heritage Walk at Ballyadams Castle on a bright fresh October Saturday morning.

The event on October 2 was a walking tour to explore the history and sites at Ballyadams Castle, its associated Medieval Church and Holy Well.

The tour of the site was led by Laois Archaeologist and Chair of the Laois Heritage Society, Sean Murray. Sean told attendees of the history of Ballyadams Castle through the centuries, pointed of key defence features such as the double murder hole and told tales of the key characters who had occupied the castle through the years.

Dan Bergin is Resource Worker with Laois PPN.

“Ballyadams Castle near the village of Ballylinan in County Laois is a hidden gem of heritage as it is located on private land. Laois PPN were delighted to be able to give a tour to PPN Member Groups of this heritage site following permission from the owners – the Butler family.

"Attendees were delighted to be given access to this hidden gem and learn of it’s rich history. During the centuries Ballyadams Castle has been an O'Moore stronghold, an Anglo Norman fortification, part of Silken Thomas Rebellion and home to the brutal John Thomas Bowen, AKA John of the Pike. It is also one of the tallest man made structures in Laois at 6 storeys high, with views from the top all the way to Athy,” he said.

The day finished with tea and sweet treats for attendees at Stradbally Fayre. SCROLL THROUGH PICTURES ABOVE TAKEN BY MICHAEL SCULLY.

