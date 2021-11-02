In Pictures: Laois & Offaly students at historic graduation day

Almost 2,300 students graduated from Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest (TUS) last week at the university’s first ever conferring ceremonies in Athlone.
Over the course of three days and seven ceremonies, 1944 undergraduate students and 329 postgraduate students, including three master’s (research mode) and nine PhDs, were conferred with university awards.
The inaugural graduation marked the first in-person ceremony to take place on campus since the country went into lockdown in March 2020 due to Covid-19.
In his speech, TUS President Professor Vincent Cunnane explained how Covid-19 had “challenged education” and commended the graduates on their “remarkable resilience, agility, strength, and determination” in the face of such “significant challenges” in the latter part of their college journey.
Scroll through the pictures above from Jeff Harvey.
Student nurses during 2020 in Portlaoise hospital - they were too the fore in the frontline battle against Covid-19 but on little or no pay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.