Search

23 Feb 2022

IN PICTURES: Swimmers brave icy Laois Offaly lake to support amenity

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

23 Feb 2022 9:00 PM

A group of hardy Laois swimmers braved chilly lake waters last weekend to kickstart a fundraiser for  a popular nature amenity on the Laois Offaly border.

An Ice Mile Challenge took place on Saturday February 19, and it has raised over €3,500 to help maintain and develop Derryounce lakes, trails and parklands on the outskirts of Portarlington.

The nine swimmers who took part are Michelle Grainger, Claire Mathews, Jean Mullally, Valerie Meredith, Andrew Murray, Denise Murphy, Donal Mooney, Eimear Mathews and Mick Cullen. The swimmers aimed to complete the mile swim individually or as a team in water temperature of 5 degrees or lower.

Laois Greens in Portlaoise and Portarlington say their dereliction plan will be good for community

The swim has kickstarted a €20,000 fundraising goal by Portarlington Community Development Association who largely developed the amenity and continue to enhance and keep it clean.

Aidan Mullally is chairperson.

"The funds here will be used for secondary trail re-surfacing, storage container, quarry dust for existing trails, wildlife feeders, bird boxes, duck tubes, waste disposal and removal, regeneration of specialist grasses and plants, signage at entrance including speed limit signs, tools and art.

"Every donation will help fund the daily upkeep of this natural treasure in the heart of the Midlands, Ireland.  PCDA are seeking the support of our local and wider communities to contribute towards this fundraiser to allow us to continue to offer a natural, clean, sustainable, and beautiful resource to all who visit the area," Aidan said.

See the fundraiser here. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media