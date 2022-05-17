IN PICTURES: Laois total abstinence members presented with awards

The end of Covid restrictions has meant the welcome return of the annual awards presentation for a Laois teetotaller group.
Mountmellick Pioneer Total Abstinence Association held its presentation of emblems and certificates at St Joseph's Church recently.
The evening commenced with Mass at 7.30pm celebrated by Fr Micheál Murphy PP.
A large number of members turned up for the occasion.
John Dowling is a council member of Mountmellick PTAA.
"We were very privileged to welcome the national president of the PTAA, Matt Boylan to do the presentations.
"On behalf of the loal council I want to thank Matt for travelling all the way from Ballyjamesduf in County Cavan to Mountmellick, and for presenting the various members with their emblems and certificates. A special word of thanks to Very Rev Fr Murphy for the lovely Mass," John said.
The following were the recipients of awards.
10 Year Pins: Bernie Murray, Leon Óg de Barra
Silver Pins: Ann Murray Willow Grove, Diarmuid de Barra, Ann Murray Upper Forest.
Gold Pins: Ann Dowling, Eleanor Duff, Carmel Melia, Ann Murray Upper Forest, Marion O'Mara, Kathleen Ryan, Helen Walsh, Mary Walsh.
Fr Cullen Medal: Ger Hartnett, Joe Melia, Noreen Savage.
Diamond Jubilarian Emblems: Pauline Culleton, Esther de Barra, Dermot Dunne (RIP), Eddie Dunne, Michael Fitzpatrick, Seamus Gorman (RIP), Dolores Lawlor, Michael Lawlor, Thomas McDonald, Claire Mangan, Theresa O'Mahony, Margaret Oxley, Michael Oxley and John Payne.
