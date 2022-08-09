Search

09 Aug 2022

IN PICTURES: Laois children get a taste for tennis at summer camp

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Aug 2022 7:04 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois children got what was for many their first taste of tennis, at a summer club recently.

The venue was the long established Mountmellick Tennis Club, following other Parks Tennis weeks at Vicarstown and Mountrath.

Parks Tennis coaching programme returned for children this year for the first time since 2018. 

Laois County Council was delighted to welcome back and support Parks Tennis to Laois in 2022.

In association with Community Partners Mountmellick Tennis Club, SVT Activity and Wellness Hub and Bloom HQ, they provided children with the opportunity to play tennis in the three locations around Laois during the last two weeks of July and first week in August.

Two sessions per day per location were held for children and young people aged 6-16 years with qualified instructors on hand to teach children new skills or improve their skills.

Parks Tennis Laois 2022 was co-ordinated by Laois County Council’s Sport & Leisure Office. Contact sports@laoiscoco.ie or phone 057 8664058

