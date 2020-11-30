PHOTOS: Adorable two-week-old puppies found abandoned in a bucket on walker's car

An animal welfare charity is urging owners struggling to look after their dogs to contact them after a litter of seven two-week-old puppies were found abandoned.

A walker in Co. Meath was shocked to discover a bucket on the roof of her car containing seven puppies so young that their eyes hadn’t opened fully.

She immediately contacted Dogs Trust who took the puppies into their dedicated puppy wing in their Rehoming Centre in Finglas.

*Use the arrow in the top right-hand corner or swipe to browse through the gallery*

Being so helpless and without a mum, the pups required bottle feeding every two hours and round-the-clock care by the charity’s Rehoming team.

Maciej Trojanowicz, Rehoming Centre Manager, Dogs Trust Ireland said: “We are very worried about their mum, what happened to her and why she was separated from her puppies and would urge her owner to contact us.

"Bottle feeding puppies is very rewarding but exhausting, especially throughout the night and there is always a fear with puppies so young that they might not survive.

"Thankfully, these little ones seem to be strong and healthy and we think they will be quite large when fully grown, given their size for their age.”

Karla Dunne, Head of Operations, Dogs Trust Ireland continued: “If you think you may need to give your dog up for adoption, please get in touch. We take in dogs for all sorts of reasons: from changes in accommodation and finances, to relationship breakdowns and family crises. Asking us for help is the most responsible thing you can do for your dog.

"As we have limited resources, we will do everything we can to help but, in some circumstances, we won’t be able to take a dog. If that’s the case we'll offer advice if we can, and hopefully be able to point you and your dog in the right direction to get the support that you need.”

Now more than ever, Dogs Trust will be relying on the generosity of the dog-loving public to help them care for Ireland’s abandoned dogs through these uncertain times.

For more information or to make a donation, visit DogsTrust.ie.