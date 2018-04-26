PICTURES: All the style from Day Two of Punchestown as Anna Geary judges Best Dressed

Stylish Longford lady Kate Nally McCormack was the Bollinger Best Dressed lady winner for Day Two at Punchestown on Wednesday.

Cork camogie player Anna Geary, recently of Dancing with the Stars, was on hand to pick the standout outfit. The overall Best Dressed Lady will be announced on Friday.

PICTURES: MICHAEL CHESTER

See also: Made in Chelsea star Rosie Fortescue judges Punchestown Best Dressed Day One - PICTURES

See also: Punchestown Results: Day 2 - Wednesday, April 25