PICTURES: All the style from Day Two of Punchestown as Anna Geary judges Best Dressed
Ladies in the running for a trip to France with Bollinger
Stylish Longford lady Kate Nally McCormack was the Bollinger Best Dressed lady winner for Day Two at Punchestown on Wednesday.
Cork camogie player Anna Geary, recently of Dancing with the Stars, was on hand to pick the standout outfit. The overall Best Dressed Lady will be announced on Friday.
PICTURES: MICHAEL CHESTER
