Nearly 100,000 enjoy the first day of the Ploughing 2018

Rain showers and bad weather did not prevent nearly 100,000 people enjoying the first day of the National Ploughing Championships.

The National Ploughing Championships said spirits were high and the atmosphere electric as visitors poured in the gates from early morning to enjoy the ‘Ploughing’ experience in Screggan near Tullamore.

An estimated 97,500 people took in fashion, artisan foods, machinery, livestock and of course the ploughing competitions.

President Michael D. Higgins officially launched the event paying tribute to Ms Anna May McHugh, the Gardaí, Offaly County Council and the hundreds of volunteers and staff that are required to stage the event. Prior to this, he visited the ploughing plots to meet ploughing competitors.

Ms Anna May McHugh, NPA Managing Director, was happy with Tuesday.

“We are extremely pleased with the fantastic turnout today. The traffic flowed with ease thanks to the guard’s fantastic traffic management and visitor co-operation. Everywhere you looked people were smiling and enjoying themselves at a whole array of activities,” she said.

The organisers have had to delay the opening of the championships on Wednesday due to Storm Ali.