Plaque unveiled on Laois Offaly border to heroic Garda murdered by IRA

A plaque honouring a young Laois Garda is within sight distance of the place where he was murdered 42 years ago.

In that place is now a bungalow owned by Kevin Galvin. It replaced a two-storey house that, on the night of October 15-16, 1976, exploded, killing a garda and seriously injuring three of his colleagues.

Nobody was ever convicted of the atrocity.

The inscription on the plaque reads: “Garda Michael Clerkin, 1952-1976, who died in the line of duty at Garryhinch, 16th October. Awarded the Scott Medal 2017.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan unveiled the plaque on Monday, September 3. It is on a wall of St Brigid’s Community Centre that serves Garryhinch and Cloneyhurke.

Local man Sean Dunne installed the plaque. His brother Pat, since sadly deceased, passed out from Templemore Garda College on the same day as Michael Clerkin.

Each was posted to the other’s native area: Michael to Portarlington in Laois/Offaly, and Pat to Monaghan. Monaghan was then in border bandit country and John Joe Dunne, Pat’s father, was worried for his son’s safety. But it was Michael Clerkin who was to lose his life in apparently bucolic Garryhinch.

Among the large attendance at the unveiling ceremony was Mary Hyland. She recalled that she and her husband John, after returning from their honeymoon 60 years ago, had resided for 14 months in the fatal house that was later used to entrap Gardai.

Some people at the ceremony claimed that children had been playing around that house on the night before the explosion. Which, of course, would indicate a shocking callousness by those behind the blast.

As it was, the toll was terrible. Michael Clerkin killed. Detective Garda Tom Peters blinded. Sergt Jim Cannon seriously injured. Detective Garda Ben Thornton badly injured. Garda Jerry Bohan traumatised.

All had to wait until 2017 for their bravery to be acknowledged by the awarding of Scott medals.

Jim Cannon, Ben Thornton, Jerry Bohan and Peter Clerkin, representing his brother Michael, wore those medals at the unveiling ceremony. They led everyone in conveying heartfelt good wishes to Tom Peters who was unable to attend.

“Today is about Michael Clerkin who gave his life for his country 100 yards from here,” said Jim Cannon. “The house is no longer there, but the families are suffering still.

“Michael was a lovely man and a great colleague. After 42 years I still remember his warm smile.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told of the lasting effects on his own family of the violence of 1976.

He recalled that the phone call to Portlaoise gardai, prior to the fatal explosion in Garryhinch, was “wrapped in a threat to take the life of my father”.

Oliver J Flanagan, living in Mountmellick, was then Minister for Defence. Around that time, the Dail was debating the controversial Emergency Powers Act.

“I believe it’s really important to recall the horrific events of that autumn night in 1976,” stressed Minister Flanagan. “It brings back poignant and everlasting memories.

“I acknowledge in particular the role of the local community. They responded immediately. It’s important to remember the legacy of this very difficult period in our history,” said Minister Flanagan.

Chief Superintendent John Scanlon thanked the people of Garryhinch and Cloneyhurke for their assistance on the night of the explosion—“You dug them from the rubble with your bare hands.” The atrocity had achieved noting for the perpetrators, he insisted.

Jim Phelan, secretary of the Garda Retired Members’ Association in Laois, thanked all who had helped with the plaque project and mentioned in particular Tom Peter and his wife Betty.

Jim Cannon described the unveiling of the plaque as a wonderful gesture. He also had a special word for Tom Peters. Margaret, sister of Michael, expressed gratitude for the ceremony on behalf of the Clerkin family.

Offaly County Council chairman Cllr Danny Owens also addressed the gathering. Master of ceremonies was Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick.

Also present was Offaly chief executive officer Ann Marie Delaney.

The plaque was erected thanks to the efforts of Edenderry Municipal District, the Garda Siochana Retired Members’ Association and the Garda Credit Union.

On the organizing committee were Cllr Eddie Fitzpatrick, Jim Phelan (Secretary of Garda Retirement Association in Laois), Jim Cannon, Brian Walsh and Seamus Flanagan.

Portarlington PP Fr Tom Dooley and Rev Leslie Stephenson, rector, Portarlington, blessed the plaque. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of Michael Clerkin.

Among those representing the St Brigid’s Social Group were Catherine Dunne, Mary Dooley and Teresa Dunne.

Garda Retired Members’ Association general secretary Paschal Feeney was there. His father, Bill Feeney, was the garda sergeant in Mountmellick for many years.

Representing the Clerkin family were Michael’s siblings Peter, Marie, Assumpta, Margaret and Dolores.

The Garda Representative Association was present, as were public representatives from Laois and Offaly. Refreshments were served in the Community Centre and John Muldowney and his staff from Garryhinch Golf Club did the catering.