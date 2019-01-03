PICTURES: Laois, Offaly and Kildare babies welcomed on New Year's Day in Portlaoise

A number of New Year's Day babies from Laois, Offaly and Kildare were welcomed to the world at Portlaoise hospital on Tuesday.

One of the first Laois New Year Babies born in Portlaoise hospital was on January 1, 2019, to parents Shola Ayodeji and Jeanne Bekombo from Portlaoise. Their baby girl was born at 11:30 am, weighing 6lb 4oz.

Another New Year Baby born at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise on January 1, 2019, was baby Tomas from Kildare. Parents Sean and Helen Dunleavy are from Naas. Tomas was born at 1:06 am weighing 8lb 5oz.

One of the first Offaly New Year Babies born in Portlaoise on January 1 was baby Conor, parents Adriana O’Connor and Kevin Riordan from Walsh Island welcomed Conor at 08:30 am, weighing 9lb 2oz.

