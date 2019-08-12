Damage done to Laois playground by vandals using wire cutters

Vandals used a wire cutters to get in and smash up a playground in Laois.

Vandalism has escalated this summer at Mountrath playground, says the local committee who have released the above photos.

"Mountrath Playground Committee wish to bring to the notice of the community that there has been an increase in vandalism in the Playground and Amenity Park over the past few weeks.

"The Slide has been broken, boards around the zip line have been removed, a stake which was concreted into the ground has been removed and thrown into the river and wire cutters have been used to cut through fencing," the committee reports.

Costly repairs could mean the playground loses out on new equipment.

"The cost of ongoing repairs may hinder further development in the Playground and Amenity Park. This vandalism has been reported on a daily basis to the Gardai," the committee said.

They want parents to help them end the vandalism.

"We ask parents to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious activity or unacceptable behaviour in the Playground or Amenity Park to an Garda Siochana. In doing so they should request that the report is logged and followed up on. Alternatively they may contact Playground Committee Members Councillor John Joe Fennelly (087) 2964185 or Brenda O’Grady (087) 2318324."