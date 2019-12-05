New project to tackle dumped needles and other drug litter launched

An information leaflet entitled ‘A helpful best practice guide for Drug Litter disposal’, is part of a new campaign to tackle the problem of used needs and other dumped drug use items in the midlands.

The HSE says the new information campaign was launched today, December 5, in response to concerns received by the Midland Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force (MRDATF) and HSE CADS (Community, Alcohol and Drug Service) from the community, voluntary and statutory sectors over incidences of discarded drug litter in areas across the midland region.

The HSE says the development of an inter-agency protocol and production of the information leaflet is a result of a co-ordinated response from a working group comprised of representation from the MRDATF, HSE CADS, An Garda Síochána, the County Council in Westmeath, Longford, Laois & Offaly and Merchants Quay Ireland.

Chairperson of the MRDATF Joe Potter said there must be a multi-agency approach.

“No one agency can deal with the many different aspects of substance misuse and it is only by working in partnership with other agencies can we maximise the effectiveness of our interventions. In this regard all sectors involved should be commended for this initiative and its multi-agency approach," he said.

Launching the Midlands Drug Litter initiative, the Minister of State for Health Promotion and the National Drugs Strategy, Catherine Byrne TD, commended the Midlands Drug Litter Committee for their work in what she said is an "excellent new initiative" which she said provides key information about drug litter and how to ensure safe disposal of items which can pose a public health risk.

"I am glad to see that the initiative also promotes local drug and alcohol services and supports which is very important in terms of harm reduction for those who affected by drug and alcohol misuse," she said.

The information leaflet, which will be distributed widely across the midland region, details the County Council number to contact to report incidents of drug-related litter.

It also provides a list of the drug and alcohol services and supports available across the midland region.

Listed also on the leaflet is an online link to Drugs.ie, for information on types of drug-related litter and detail in relation to safe disposal website: www.drugs.ie/saferdisposal.

Speaking at the launch Pat Bennett, Chief Officer, Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation praised what he said was a multi-agency approach to raising public awareness of the problem and managing.

“Drug-related litter is a public hazard and should be disposed of with care. No one agency has sole responsibility for dealing with the issue of discarded drug-related litter and waste and I am delighted that the Midland Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force and HSE CADS along with Local Authorities, An Garda Síochána and Merchant Quay Ireland have devised a workable and cost-effective approach to deal with the issue," he said.

The HSE said the working group that developed this initiative will continue to meet in 2020 to review the implementation of the protocol to include the roll-out of the public awareness campaign.

SCROLL THROUGH GALLERY ABOVE TO SEE THE LEAFLET