Abbeyleix road accident scene aftermath in pictures

Abbeyleix was brought to a standstill today after a horrific accident left a man in his late seventies hospitalised with serious leg injuries.

The incident happened about 2.15 pm on Friday, January 3 when an articulated lorry collided with the local man (aged 77) who was crossing the Main St in the centre of the Laois town.

A full emergency operation was mounted shortly afterwards involving Gardaí, Laois Fire and Rescue Service personnel, HSE paramedics and Irish Defence Forces helicopter crew.

After an extensive effort, the man was freed from under the Laois-owned truck, which was carrying animal feed product, and later transferred to hospital by air to Dublin where he is being treated for leg serious injuries.

The driver is not understood to have been injured.

An investigation into what happened is being carried out by Gardaí.

A photographer was on the scene for the Leinster Express. Scroll through the gallery above to see more pictures taken at the scene.