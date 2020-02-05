Laois childcare providers out in force at massive Early Years Alliance protest in Dublin

Laois childcare workers and providers are among the thousands of people who have turned out in Dublin to demonstrate the crisis facing the sector in Ireland.

Breed Davies, Tony Tynan, Mary Quinn, Bernie Tynan from Tyan's playschool were there with Orlagh McCrory who runs the Den.

The Maples Creche was also there as was Magic Moments.

Many services in Laois joined the Laois Cluster Group Federation of Early Childhood Providers ahead of taking part in the Early Years Alliance Protest on Wednesday, February 2.

We'll try to add more pictures of Laois groups to the gallery above as we get them. Send to news@leinsterexpress.ie