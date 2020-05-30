'Captivating' Laois amenity in a new Top 50 Things to do in Ireland this Summer.

Congrats to all at Abbeyleix Bog, aka Killamuck Bog, for making it into the Irish Times top 50 things to do this summer.

The amenity, which has been preserved and developed by local people, is listed at number 39 on the list the weekend edition's Magazine section.

"Lying some 15km south of Portlaoise, Abbeyleix rewards visitors with period architecture and a captivating 8km walking trail," says the paper.