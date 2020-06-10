Antonov AN225 - the world's biggest plane - lands in Ireland with vital Covid-19 PPE
The biggest plane in Ireland has landed in Shannon Airport with a massive consignment of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) needed in the fight against Covid-19.
The giant Antonov AN225 landed at Shannon Airport on Wednesday, June 10 bringing the largest consignment of PPE to date to Ireland in a single flight from China. Up to 1 million items are on board.
WATCH the @AntonovCompany #AN225 touch down at @ShannonAirport ✈️ pic.twitter.com/g3n3tAxeHe— Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) June 10, 2020
✈️WATCH The World’s largest aircraft, the #Antonov #AN225 at #shannonairport bringing Irelands’ largest consignment of PPE in a single flight. pic.twitter.com/AH0KNQXZst— Shannon Airport (@ShannonAirport) June 10, 2020
