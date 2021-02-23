Laois Gardaí publish speed cam snaps of motorists caught in the act #pictures

Laois Gardaí published speed camera pictures of motorists breaking the limit on the county's roads are a reminder to anyone on the roads that normal policing continues.

One picture shows Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol in Clonaslee on Monday, February 22 stopped a vehicle travelling at 92kph in the 50kph zone.

The driver gave a false name to Gardaí when stopped but was subsequently identified and discovered to be disqualified from driving through the Garda Mobility App.

Gardaí say the driver was arrested and has been charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court.

Meanwhile, other photos published show motorists breaking the limit on Sunday, February 21.

Gardaí say the Laois Roads Policing Unit detected a number of vehicles speeding on the R445 between Portlaoise and Mountrath - a 100 kmph limit stretch.

The pictures show that one car was travelling at 150 kmph while another was 44kmph over the limit.

Gardaí add that one of the vehicles was also seized as it was not insured or taxed.

"There may be less traffic on the roads but the message remains the same. Slow down, arrive alive, safer roads," say the gardaí.

