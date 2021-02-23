Laois Gardaí mount Covid-19 checkpoints sending some home on a sunny weekend #pictures

Laois Gardaí ran Covid-19 checkpoints at Emo Court and other public amenities in the county and were forced to turn some people home because they were outside the 5km travel limits last weekend.

The spring-like weather on Saturday and Sunday, February 20-21 sent many people out and about in search of relief from the lockdown.

However, Gardaí were on the beat to ensure the public were compliant. They found some people were not obeying the rules designed to stop the spread of Covid-19 and save lives in the process.

"Portlaoise Gardaí out and about patrolling public amenities. Great to see people getting exercise on such a beautiful day but unfortunately people at some locations with non-compliance regards people travelling well outside of locations detected," said Gardaí in a statement.

