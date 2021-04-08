The people of Ballyroan believe action is needed at the former boy's school in the village.

Scoil Eoin Phóil II Naofa was officially opened in 2017 but that meant Scoil Faoláin Naofa Boys School was no longer needed.

Once a vital place of learning for generations, it has now become a playground for anti-social behaviour. It has reached a point where local people want to know what will happen or who can take responsibility for the premises to, in the first instance, make it safe. SCROLL THROUGH PICTURES ABOVE

Sheelagh Kearns is one of the residents who believe something has to be done. She said it looks bad from the outside but is worse inside.

“It has been torn asunder - it is such a waste,” she said.

“It is wide open. I am surprised it hasn't gone on fire, the whole place is talking about it and the state of it,” added the woman who is involved with local groups.

“It is like as if someone died in it,” she said. “I am disappointed at the way it has been left. It has a negative effect on the village. It is a big site and it is absolutely deplorable at the moment,” she said.

Ms Kearns said she had outlined problems with dereliction in the village in a submission to Laois County Council's preparation of a new County Development Plan.

The pictures obtained by the Leinster Express reveal the extent of the damage and danger present.