Horses in terrible stated rescued as gardai investigate

Gardai say they have mounted a full investigation after the seizure of emaciated horses in Castlecomber.

A statement was issued after the operation carried out

"As part of a planned search on farmland, under the Animal Health & Welfare Act, carried out by Gardai in Kilkenny, 11 horses have been seized in the Castlecomer area.

"The search was a multi-agency operation including the Department of Agriculture, ISPCA, KSPCA, and My Lovely Horse Rescue.

"A full investigation into breaches of the 2013 Act is now underway.

"Gardai would like to thank all those who assisted in the operation and those who are now attempting to rehabilitate the horses," concluded the statement.