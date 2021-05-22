Large Portlaoise protest against bombings in Palestine

A large gathering of Laois people marched in Portlaoise this Saturday afternoon May 22 to show solidarity with Palestinians in the ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine.

The group first gathered at St Peter & Paul's Catholic Church at 3pm before marching through the town chanting "free Palestine" to stand in protest outside the offices of Laois County Council.

The local protest's organisers explained why they were holding the event.

"The Portlaoise Protest for Palestine will be a peace demonstration of solidarity with the Palestine and to call upon the Irish Government and the International community to play their part to resolve the Palestine-Israel Conflict".

The Portlaoise event was one of 23 on the day throughout Ireland and internationally, as a global day of action in solidarity with the Palestinian people.