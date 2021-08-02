PHOTOS Laois kids rocked and popped as the sun baked the stones

Music Generation Laois director Rosa Flannery had the honour of opening a feast of rock and pop from the cream of Laois talent at the conclusion of the the Music Generation Laois Annual Summer School of Rock and Pop Concert in July.
Supported by Creative Ireland Laois and held in Laois Music Centre, Church Avenue, Portlaoise, photographer Alf Harvey caught the live show on camera for the Leinster Express.
PICTURES Trad trip with the Music Generation Laois talent
The Music Generation Laois Trad Summer School took place in recent weeks. Check out our pictures from photographer Alf Harvey. MORE HERE ON MGL
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.