PHOTOS: Colourful fun at a Laois village garden party last weekend

These wonderful community photos of Laois people young and old, by photographer Alf Harvey show how life has somewhat returned to normal as the Covid pandemic restriction ease.
They were taken at a Garden Party held by Borris-in-Ossory Community Funding, at the Borris Innovation Centre.
See more about the community's work and these lovely photos in print in next Tuesday's Leinster Express.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.