PHOTOS: First day for First Years at a Laois secondary school

Just like that the summer is over for the First Years at Mountrath Community School in Laois.

On Wednesday, August 26, they began their secondary education, wearing masks and socially distanced from each other, pictured here with some of their Meitheal leaders .

The school welcomed them. The school chaplain is Anne Moore.

"It's an anxious day for students and parents, embarking on a new educational journey and unique learning experience in Mountrath Community school. It has a long established tradition of enabling this transition into second level by empowering young Meitheal leaders (a group of 12 sixth years) to help the new students, through friendship, encouragement, warmth and giving time to make the next stage of their educational journey special and memorable.

"It's about the young leaders assisting the first years to do their best, and caring for them. It's a personal spiritual growth for the team and first years, listening, sharing, caring and settling in.

"On such a big day, it was wonderful to see all the happy smiling faces today. We only hope for the best of luck to all,' Ms Moore said.