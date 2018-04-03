Glamour and glitz and Portarlington and Killenard charity gala ball #pictures

The glamorous Portarlington & Killenard Charity Gala Ball was the perfect antidote to a chilly February in Laois.

The 12th annual ball was held on Friday February 23, in the luxurious surroundings of the five star Heritage Killenard Hotel.

The preparations by Collette Kennedy, Marie Corcoran and Maria Molloy ensured everyone had a brilliant time at the charity fundraiser.

This year all funds were in aid of Portarlington Senior Citizens Christmas Party. Over the past 12 years the ball has raised over €250,000 for Laois charities, such as Irish Wheelchair Association, LOFFA autism group, Special Olympics and the Cuisle Centre.

Among the loyal regulars who returned this year was celebrity solicitor Gerard Keane.

Photographer Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express.