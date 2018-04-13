Triumphant Laois Gaelic footballers celebrate League GAA win with senior citizens

The residents of Oakdale Nursing Home in Portarlington were thrilled on Sunday 8th April when members of the victorious Laois senior football team made a surprise visit to the nursing home where a party was in progress to celebrate their 9th Anniversary.

Team captain Stephen Atride and Ross Munnelly together with Portarlington county players Robert Piggot and Colm Murphy brought along the recently won Division 4 Cup, they posed for photographs and chatted with residents and their families during the course of the visit.

Former Laois star forward and three-time Leinster Railway Cup medallist Jack Kenna was also in attendance. Their presence in Oakdale was very well received by all including the most ardent Offaly supporters present. Entertainment for the evening was provided by members of the local Burbage School of Dancing, who had in their ranks recently crowned world champion Sean Burbage, while music was provided by the local ballad group the 4J’s .



Valerie Moore thanked the 4J’s and the Burbage Dancers and pay a special tribute to the four Laois players.

"They were most generous and courteous to give up their time of a Sunday evening and come to our party. There was a great buzz generated by them and it meant a lot to our residents most of whom have been ardent GAA supporters all their lives.

"There were very young children here today with the Burbage School of Dancing and these lads are giving great example and are role models for our young people.

"They are a credit to their families, their clubs and Laois GAA and I wish them well in the Leinster Championship. Hopefully they will be back in Oakdale during the summer with the Delaney Cup," she said.