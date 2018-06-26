GALLERY
Portarlington celebrates bygone days on the big screen
A great night of Portarlington nostalgia was enjoyed in Portlaoise recently at a special screening of restored home movies dating back to the early part of the 20th century.
The black and white films came from the Matthews family and were restored for the big screen Tim Matthews who is carrying on a strong family tradition of preserving the past.
Photographer Tom Cullen went along for the Leinster Express.
