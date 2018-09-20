Reunion celebrates 'legendary' Laois Avon factory #inpictures

Leinster Express Reporter

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Some two decades after the closure of the Avon cosmetics factory in Portarlington former staff gathered in the town recently for a nostalgic reunion.

Managers and workers from the 'legendary' Portarlington plant  gathered at the Railway Bar where the enjoyed a drink some food and entertainment from the Four J's.

Photogrpaher Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express to capture the event on camera.