Reunion celebrates 'legendary' Laois Avon factory #inpictures
Some two decades after the closure of the Avon cosmetics factory in Portarlington former staff gathered in the town recently for a nostalgic reunion.
Managers and workers from the 'legendary' Portarlington plant gathered at the Railway Bar where the enjoyed a drink some food and entertainment from the Four J's.
Photogrpaher Denis Byrne went along for the Leinster Express to capture the event on camera.
