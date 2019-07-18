Portarlington Men's Shed welcomes new members

Have you heard of Portarlington Men’s Shed? Would you like to become a member?

Portarlington Men’s Shed is a non-profit making scheme situated in the old fire station on the corner of Portlaoise Road and Foxcroft Street, R32 P207.

Men’s Sheds are about meeting together for mutual benefit. Members come from all walks of life.

"We believe strongly in the dignity, uniqueness and equality of every human being. We wish to promote the development of men in a society where many men fail to reach their potential. We believe each group of men should be encouraged to realise their own potential and to take responsibility and ownership for their own project and its possibilities. As far as possible each group should retain its own autonomy.

"In Portarlington, we work mainly with wood but no special skills are required. We are open to all men over the age of 18. Some members prefer to chat and there is always someone to listen. The kettle is always boiling and a cup of tea or coffee is every bit as important as the activity," says the group.

The Port Men's Shed open on Mondays and Thursdays from 10.30 am to 1 pm and on Wednesday from 6.30 pm to 9 pm. There are no joining fees and membership is free!

If you are interested in joining Call into the shed during opening times or phone 0867360911 or 0873493649.

