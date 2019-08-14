Photos: Leaving Cert results day at Coláiste Iosagáin Portarlington

Portarlington's secondary school which has students from Laois, Offaly and Kildare handed out plenty of top Leaving Cert results on Tuesday August 13.

Coláiste Iosagáin was a busy spot with well over 100 students collecting their results. Local photographer Michael Scully was there on behalf of the Leinster Express to capture all the moments.

Scroll through our gallery. For full story on Coláiste Iosagáin results read our story below.

Top results at St Mary's CBS Portlaoise

Nervous queue for Leaving Cert results at Coláiste Iosagáin