GALLERY
Portarlington Lions Club family fun day in pictures
Portarlington enjoyed an unusual lucky break in the weather recently which allowed the Laois Offaly community to gather in the town's park take part in the Portarlington Lions Club Family Fun Day.
Local photographer Michael Scully went along for the Leinster Express to capture the event on camera.
The day raises funds for the local causes helped by the local Lions Club.
Read also: LAOIS ROSE SET FOR TRALEE
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on