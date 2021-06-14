Pedestrian crossing work begins at busy Laois Offaly train station

Work is underway in Portarlington at the busy roundabout on Portarlington's Station Road at Odlum’s Mill and near the town's boy's primary school and train station.

Laois County Council has advised of Stop and Go boards and temporary traffic lights will be in operation from Monday to Wednesday, June 14-16, this week to facilitate the installation of a pedestrian crossing.

This may cause some traffic delays in area.

The restrictions on traffic movement in the vicinity of the work will apply from 8 am to 6 pm each day. SEE DETAILS OF THE PLANNED WORK IN THE GALLERY ABOVE.

Work is ongoing throughout the Laois Offaly town upgrading footpaths and completing other work. Laois County Council is also in the final stages of completing a new plan for the town's regeneration.