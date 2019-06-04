Fashion and style for Portlaoise's Cuisle Centre - in pictures

A style and image evening in aid of The Cuisle Cancer Support Centre Portlaoise was a great success in the Midlands Park Hotel recently.

The event was presented by one of Ireland’s leading stylist and image consultant Kathryn Byrne ‘Your Image Matters’.

The Cuisle Centre is a local charity catering for the needs of all those who are affected by cancer.

"It is wonderful local events like this help us provide all our services free of charge," says the charity.

Photographer Denis Byrne caught the event on camera for the Leinster Express.