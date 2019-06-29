Portlaoise school principal's retirement celebration - in pictures

An era of educating generations of children in Portlaoise ended in recent days when Des Sutton retired as principal of the Holy Family Senior School in Portlaoise.

Pupils, family, teaching colleagues gathered for the end of year school Mass in SS Peter & Paul's Parish Church, Portlaoise. They returned afterwards to the Holy Family campus in Summerhill in celebration of the contribution Des made to the community over many years.

The Dublin native started his career in Ballyroan before moving to St Paul's Boys National School in Portlaoise.

He concluded his career at the Holy Family school which opened after the merger of St Paul's, Scoil Mhuire and the Presentation Convent primary schools on a new senior and junior Parish school campus.

Photographer Tim Keane went along for the Leinster Express to capture the celebration of his retirement with colleagues, friends and family last Thursday, June 20.