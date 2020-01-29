PHOTOS: Support for Laois boy's medical fundraiser to learn to walk

A big fundraising campaign to pay for medical therapy for a Portlaoise boy got a boost of almost €2,000 last week.

Seven year old Jamie Mannion from Portlaoise has an undiagnosed brain condition that has prevented him from learning to walk.

His parents Siobhan and Declan launched a fundraiser last Halloween to raise €50,000 for neuro plasticity tests and therapies in the US.

By Christmas €20,000 had been donated and the family announced that they had booked the treatment.

“We are delighted to announce that with your help and generosity we have been accepted to and booked Jamie's treatment in the Brain Plasticity Centre in Florida,” they said.

They hope it gives answers to Jamie's brain problems.

Jamie is also accepted to the Napa Center Boston for three weeks of intensive therapy, with a home programme to continue it.

Last Saturday January 18 they held a coffee morning in Portlaoise Parish Centre that got huge local support and brought in another €1,860.

We sent photographer Luke Wynne along, scroll through our gallery of photographs above.

“Thank you to everyone who have been a part of our fundraising events. It was a lovely morning and we received so many well wishes. We feel very supported in our efforts to help our beautiful boy reach his potential,” Jamie's parents said.

Jamie can crawl and pull himself up to stand for a few seconds. His parents hope that with therapy he will walk. They now ask that rather than direct donations, people could consider hold fundraisers or doing a sponsored event for Jamie.

See the 'Jamie Wants to Walk' page on Facebook here.

Below: Jamie with his big brother and parents Siobhan Ryan and Declan Mannion.