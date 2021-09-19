In Pictures: Laois GAA HQ hosts historic Portlaoise Confirmation day

Laois GAA's hallowed ground that is O'Moore Park was put to use for another purpose at the weekend when hundreds of boys and girls received their Confirmation at the stadium in Portlaoise.
The stand was filled with candidates, their parents as well as teachers from primary schools in Portlaoise town, The Heath and Ratheniska.
Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty was their to bestow the sacrament on the candidates as were local clergy led by Portlaoise Parish Priest, Msgr John Byrne.
Photographer Michael Scully went along on Saturday, September 17 for the Leinster Express to capture the historic event on camera.
