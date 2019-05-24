Killenard contemporary home in Laois has prestige - sponsored content

Portarlington auctioneer and valuer Kate O'Shea brings to market a new home to market in Killenard which she describes as being located in

Magnificent 3,100 sq ft stunning contemporary house set in this prestigious estate backing on to a championship golf course.

Ms O'Shea says this beautiful family home is interior designed to the highest standard and finished in the best possible quality contemporary taste.

The house is owned by a well-known artist and clean lines, light and space feature throughout.

AT A GLANCE Location: 46 Carriglea, Killenard, Portarlington, Co Laois Description: Detached House - 5 Beds - 5 Baths

Price: €530,000

Seller: Kate O' Shea

Contact: 086 798 1888

info@kateoshea.ie



The property has stunning panoramic views over the Seve Ballesteros designed golf course, particularly, from the roof terrace off the master bedroom.

The house is ideal for entertaining and has an exceptionally large reception room with double doors leading to a sunroom, and further French doors leading to the garden.

There is a further, more informal family room with a similar fireplace for everyday use. The kitchen is wenge wood, particularly impressive, with quartz worktop, an American fridge freezer and an integrated wine cooler.

There are five double bedrooms, three with en suites, a large family bathroom and a guest WC. The landing has four skylights and is extremely spacious with a particularly high ceiling.

The facilities available locally are extensive, including primary school, creche, church, gym, pool, spa, restaurants, hotel, championship golf course, three restaurants, bar, driving range, par three course, and a 5km running track which surround the golf course.

“This house is a unique opportunity to purchase a truly special house in an amazing setting, beautifully and lovingly designed by a renowned artist,” concludes the auctioneer.

Early viewing is highly recommended.

Features

- Stunning property in show house overlooking the championship golf course

- Magnificent contemporary wenge wood kitchen

- Large reception room ideal for entertaining with French doors to garden