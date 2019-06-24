Could this be the perfect Irish home for George Clooney?

Hollywood star George Clooney was delighted with his Easter vacation in Ireland so maybe he'll be tempted to buy his own Irish mansion not far away from the Ballyfin House Hotel in Laois.

Sir David Davies has decided to put Abbey Leix House and Demense on sale for €20 million.

George spoke about meeting his relatives in Ballyfin on the Jimmy Kimmel show. He stayed in Ballyfin House with his wife Amal and two children.

He said he originally planned to visit Ireland with is mum and dad to meet up with relatives. However, he revealed his father couldn't travel because he had to have surgery on a hernia brought on by 85 sit-ups a day.

George's relatives hail from the Laois Kilkenny area.

"It was odd but there is this other part of you which you do feel this weird connection to when you can see some connection in the eyes," he said.

He said he enjoyed his time here rediscovering his roots.

"It was a beautiful day. Ireland is spectacular," he said.

Abbeyleix man, Andy Ring, the owner of irishheritagetowns.com met with the actor at Ballyfin with some of the Clooney family.

"The first thing he said when he arrived at Ballyfin House was: 'The Irish Clooneys are doing okay', he’s an absolute gentleman," Andy told the Leinster Express."

Gorge spent four hours chatting with the Clooneys. "He was very entertaining, very engaging and easygoing," said Andy.