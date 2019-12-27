Pictures: Modern Portlaoise mansion for sale at €650,000

Never mind the January sales, house buyers with deep pockets could buy a huge mansion in Portlaoise that comes decorated for Christmas.

The house in Rathevan near the Borris Road is almost 6,000 sq foot big.

It is not visible from the road, so take a peep through our photos to see what €650,000 can get you in the Laois county town.

The auctioneers Humes describe it as follows:

"An imposing two storey residence with almost 6,000 Sq. of luxurious accommodation, this prestigious home sit on a large mature site with rolling lawns and attractive gardens. The property boasts of array of luxury features to include, cinema room, master bedroom suites, 5 ensuites and walk-in wardrobes, fully fitted utility room, double garage with electric doors.