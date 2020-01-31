Luxury treehouse along with stunning Laois house on market

A dream treehouse good enough to live is part of the sale of a stunning house on the market in Laois.

The treehouse is complete with electricity and a stunning roof terrace with panoramic views of surrounding woodlands.

It is in the garden of a Georgian style house with a B3 energy rating, located off the N80 Tullamore road near Mountmellick. The property is on two acres and is on the market for €425,000.

The house itself oozes with cosy character and good design taste while the big gardens include a henhouse and large greenhouse.

Scroll through the photos and prepare for house envy!