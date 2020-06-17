LAOIS PROPERTY FOCUS: Unique Period Residence with Coach House in the heart of Portlaoise

This beautiful and historic period residence is being brought to the market by Jordan Auctioneers.

Wellfield was originally built in 1905 and has been in the Odlum family’s ownership since 1923.

The property stands on a total area of 1.22 hectares (3 acres) comprising mature gardens and an enclosed paddock. One of the most remarkable features is the fact that the house is essentially in the town centre with all the benefits of a large garden and paddock comprising the best of both urban and country living.

Although in need of some modernisation the house has several reception rooms and a total of three bedrooms with an additional attic space.

Outside there is a limestone Coach House which would be ideal for conversion into a studio, granny flat, workshop or office in addition to two stables and a range of other outhouses.

There is an Inner and Outer Yard to the rear of the house comprising of a coal house, garden shed, two pony boxes with loft, coach house with loft, car port and dairy (now used as stores).

There is a small garden to the front and large garden to the side and rear which is mainly in lawn in addition to various raised beds, rockeries, pathways and shrubbery. There is also a greenhouse and glass house.

The property is guided at €395,000.