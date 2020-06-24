LAOIS PROPERTY WATCH - Stunning Georgian house in Portarlington

Lea House at Garryvacum, Portarlington is a magnificent Georgian house which is brought to the market by Savills.

Surrounded by mature grounds, the property is approached though a bell-mouthed stone wall with piers and wrought iron gates, which open to an attractive sweeping driveway leading to ample parking at the front of the house.

Dating back to 1826, Lea House is described as a two-storey, over basement residence which has been refurbished to include all the comforts of a modern home.

Internal features include shutters, cornicing, open fires with decorative marble fireplaces and large windows throughout the property.

Facing north-east to take advantage of the morning sun and with the majority of the living space southward facing to take advantage of natural light all day, the accommodation is entered through a light-filled porch which leads onto a further five reception rooms and a modern kitchen.

The bedroom accommodation is laid out on the first floor and includes three bedrooms, plus a master bedroom suite. The self-contained basement accommodation comprises two bedrooms (one en suite), kitchen and breakfast/sunroom.

The basement has two separate entrances and is suitable to accommodate an elderly relation, teenage children or an au pair. Situated around the attractive traditional sun trapped courtyard are multiple stores. At the rear of the property there is a large stone coach house and storage facility.

The traditional buildings offer potential to be developed, subject to planning permission. Two paddocks are situated to the side of the house and can be accessed from the driveway as well as off the public road.

Viewing is strictly by appointment by Savills Country Agency.

The property is guided at €700,000