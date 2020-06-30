LAOIS PROPERTY WATCH: Beautiful family home in Durrow

A stunning two storey detached family home at Graigueavoice, Durrow is being brought to the market by Clement Herron Real Estate in partnership with Leinster Property Auctions.

The property is described as being "a well appointed dwelling which can accommodate every need possible.

"A stone entrance with gravel driveway leads to this beautiful property.

"On entering the property there is a large natural slate floored entrance hall with open string staircase and vaulted ceiling.

"Accommodation on the ground floor comprises of a sitting room, open plan kitchen, living room and dining area, utility and guest w.c. and bedroom. There are a further four bedrooms upstairs, three of which have walk-in wardrobes and two have en suites. The property is surrounded by landscaped gardens and a large double garage to the rear. The location provides panoramic views of the countryside."

An online auction will take place on Thursday, July 16. The guide price is €340,000.

Contact Clement Herron Real Estate at 057 866 6344 / 085 800 9000